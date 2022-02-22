'Someone Chopra': Comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologises to Priyanka Chopra after an awkward chat

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not just known in India but her fame transcends borders. Over the last few years, Chopra has carved her niche in both India and the West and is truly a global star. But it seems there are still some who are not familiar with Priyanka and her body of work including US comedian Rosie O'Donnell.



Rosie recently took to Instagram and TikTok to talk about the faux pass she made when she met Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas.



In the first video, Rosie said that she and her son and his girlfriend spotted Nick and Priyanka out on a date. “Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife ‘someone’ Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter," she said in the video.



Deepak Chopra is a popular writer of Indian origin based in the US for many years and quite popular among celebrities in Hollywood.



Rosie said that while speaking to Priyanka, she said she knew the actor's father. “She was like, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?' I'm like ‘Deepak’. She was like ‘No. And Chopra is a common name’. I felt so embarrassed,” Rosie said in the video. Rosie then asked her followers if she was the only one who always thought Priyanka was Deepak's daughter.

Her followers were quick to correct and told her not to worry.

"That’s awesome! I would have shrunk into the floor but it is funny,” wrote a fan. Some agreed that they too had thought Priyanka and Deepak were related.



In reality, Priyanka is the daughter of late Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra.



When the first video gained attention, Rosie released a second video this time pronouncing Priyanka's name and said, "People thought that she was rude. She wasn't rude, it was just awkward. I'm sure she must get sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one,” she said in the video.



"But apparently she is a very famous actress and more famous than him (Deepak), people were saying. So I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with." Rosie apologised for the goof-up and said "Sorry. Sometimes I f**k up."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, via a surrogate. Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018.