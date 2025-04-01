Want to know the secret behind Jessica Simpson's melodious vocals? It's snake sperm! Yes, you read that right. The American singer and songwriter has been making headlines since she revealed that she drinks snake sperm.

Advertisment

Jessica Simpson drinks snake sperm!

On March 28, Simpson shared an Instagram reel where she candidly revealed that she's been taking a Chinese drink containing snake sperm.

In a reel, Simpson can be seen drinking syrup from a small bottle as she revealed its ingridients.

Advertisment

"They're like, 'What are you drinking?' Because it's this Chinese herb thing," she said. "And I'm like, 'I don't know.' My vocal coach told me to drink it."

When asked how beverage tasted, she shared it was much similar to honey. However, the drink has improved her vocals.

Advertisment

"If you want a good vocal, you got to drink snake sperm," she says in the clip as she admitted that she was not aware of the ingrediet until they search on it.

How are netizens reacting to Jessica Simpson's revelation

Simpson's sperm snake drink has garnered wide range of reactions.

Commenting on her revelation, one user wrote on X, ''Jessica Simpson drinking snake sperm. Seriously. I guess she is getting ready for those Jeremy Renner dates.''

Another wrote,''So Jessica Simpson drinks snake sperm.........that was definitely not on my bingo card 😐''

Simpson's revelation has come as a shock to many. However, this isn't the first time celebrities have used animal sperm for personal gain or to enhance their beauty. Earlier, Kim Kardashian revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that she had a salmon sperm facial."