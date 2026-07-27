/Sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to perform at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony

Acclaimed sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is all set to deliver a highly anticipated neo-classical music performance at the Closing Ceremony of the XXIII Commonwealth Games on August 2, 2026. Held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, the grand finale will celebrate the conclusion of the eleven-day international multi-sport spectacular.
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to perform at Commonwealth Games
Fresh off Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic film Ramayana, where he joins the elite music composition team alongside Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, Sharma will bring his signature classical fusion music to a global audience of millions.
The grand finale will serve as a celebration of sportsmanship, unity and culture before officially passing the baton home to India. Sharma will share the grand stage with National Award-winning composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan (performing alongside his sons, Siddharth and Shivam). Together, they will headline India’s explosive 20-minute cultural presentation, culminating in the formal flag handover ceremony to India as the host country for the upcoming 2030 centenary edition in Ahmedabad.
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Rishab Rikhiram Sharma shares his thoughts
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, "Performing at the Commonwealth Games and representing India’s deep musical heritage is an absolute honour. I look forward to bringing the spirit and sanctity of classical fusion music to Glasgow."
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Sharma’s upcoming performance places him in an elite lineage of India’s most celebrated musical icons who have historically headlined Commonwealth Games ceremonies. He follows in the footsteps of legendary vocalists and pioneers who have graced past editions, including: Sonu Nigam, Shubha Mudgal, Kailash Kher & Sukhwinder Singh, Hariharan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal and A.R. Rahman.
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The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games (running from July 23 to August 2) features over 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories competing across a streamlined selection of 10 sports and 6 integrated para-sports. India’s highly competitive 122+ member athlete contingent is already tracking exceptionally high on the official medal table, led by blockbuster athletic moments including weightlifter Mirabai Chanu securing a historic gold hat-trick, alongside stellar podium finishes by weightlifter Rishikanta Singh and para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar.