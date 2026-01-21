/Sitar sensation Rishab Rikhiram Sharma India Tour: How to book tickets and more

In exciting news for music lovers and wellness enthusiasts alike, critically acclaimed neo-classical musician and sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has announced a 10-city India tour as part of the Asia leg of his internationally celebrated Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026.

The 10-city India leg of the tour will take Sharma across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and New Delhi between March and April 2026.

Promoted and produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato, the PAN-India trek arrives at a time when classical and neo-classical music is witnessing a notable resurgence among millennials and Gen Z, with audiences increasingly embracing music for its therapeutic and meditative impact.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Widely regarded as the internet’s most compelling modern sitar voice, Sharma’s Sitar For Mental Health series has garnered widespread acclaim across the United States, Canada, Europe and the United Kingdom for sparking meaningful conversations around mental well-being through sound.

The India tour also carries special significance as it reaffirms Sharma’s commitment to fans following the postponement of his 2025 India tour due to geopolitical tensions. Slated to be a major highlight on the country’s cultural calendar in 2026, the tour also reflects Sharma's burgeoning fanbase amongst cultural enthusiasts, wellness seekers, family audiences and the youth alike.

As the youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is widely regarded as one of the most compelling torchbearers of the sitar today. His work bridges centuries-old tradition with a contemporary sensibility, making Indian classical music accessible and relevant to global audiences. Blending the depth of Indian classical ragas with contemporary textures and improvisational elements, Sharma’s live performances are designed as multi-sensory, immersive experiences. On a mission to redefine how Indian classical music connects with modern listeners, Sitar For Mental Health positions the sitar as a conduit for inner reflection and emotional release.

Each concert will be curated as a holistic experience, blending classical frameworks, cross-genre soundscapes and moments of guided mindfulness, resulting in performances that feel both emotionally resonant and avant-garde. Audiences can expect a thoughtfully curated set featuring new compositions alongside signature works such as ‘Shiv Kailash’, ‘Chanakya’, ‘Tandavam’, ‘The Burning Ghat’, ‘Varaha Roopam’ and ‘Shankara’.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, "Music and its power to heal is truly a blessing, and I feel incredibly grateful to be able to share this gift with the world. While we made the difficult decision to postpone the 2025 India tour, it was done with purpose and solidarity, standing with my country when it mattered most. Since then, the journey has taken us across the globe, performing to sold-out audiences in some of the world’s most revered venues. As we step into a brand new year, I’m filled with excitement to finally return home and honour the many heartfelt requests from my Indian fans. This homecoming will be grand, immersive, and an experience of a lifetime, celebrating the healing power of the sitar while continuing to raise awareness for mental health. Sitar for Mental Health is coming back home, and I can’t wait to share this journey with you!”

Later this month, Sharma will also achieve major international milestones with his Singapore debut at the iconic Esplanade, Theatres on the Bay, followed by his first-ever performance in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena, further cementing his growing global presence.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma India Tour: How to book tickets and more

Tickets for the Kotak Mahindra Bank - Solitaire presents Sitar For Mental Health India Tour 2026 will be available exclusively on the District app.

An exclusive 12-hour presale for all Kotak Solitaire credit card customers will be available from 30th January 2026, 12 PM IST, till 31st January 2026, 12 AM IST. This will be followed by a 36-hour pre-sale for all Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card customers that will be available from 31st January 2026, 12 AM IST, till 1st February 2026, 12 PM IST.

General sales will go live on 1st February 2026 at 2 PM IST.

India Tour Dates: