Sita review: Shriya Pilgaonkar charms in an important film on caste-divide

We might have jumped decades in terms of modernisation and advancement in all spheres of our lives but India still reels with the issues of female foeticide and female infanticide. Either because of a lack of awareness or poverty, a staggering number of female babies still don’t make it in comparison to their male counterparts and that’s something to ponder over. Plucking an important chapter from Hindu mythology and Ramayana, Disney Plus Hotstar’s latest short film titled Sita delivers an important message.

Headlined by Om Kanojiya, who plays a backward caste teenage boy who stumbles upon a dead newborn baby girl and struggles to cremate her, serves as an eyeopener for many who want to only remember the glamorous, cosmopolitan India that appears to be more liberal and woke. With a baby girl in his arms and nowhere to go, Om chances upon Shriya Pilgaonkar who plays Maithili, a mysterious woman sitting by the river in pitch darkness. It is there, he learns a lesson for life.

Shriya teaches a thing or two about the real world to Om and the societal norms we need to confirm – like how we don’t burn the body of an infant and only cremate the child (irrespective of religion and caste).

Om Kanojiya and Shriya Pilgaonkar are good in their roles. They have a sibling vibe as they converse on screen as Shriya makes Om understand the travesties of justice and equality in a skewed world.

In a short 16-minute film, Sita is engaging and never heavy on the heart. It has a smooth flow that only leaves you wanting more. The ending leaves you asking for more.

Written and directed by Abhinav, the short film is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE