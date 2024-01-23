Singer Samantha Fox kicked off flight and arrested for alleged drunken dispute: Report

British pop sensation Samantha Fox, known for her iconic '80s hits, reportedly faced a turbulent start to the new year after being arrested for causing a drunken disturbance on a British Airways flight. According to reports, the 56-year-old singer/model was removed from the flight shortly before takeoff after an alleged dispute with another passenger.

Authorities shared that a woman in her 50s was arrested "on suspicion of being drunk on board an aircraft," according to The Sun. The incident unfolded on a British Airways flight scheduled to depart from London's Heathrow Airport to Munich, Germany. The plane reportedly returned to the gate on the jetway, and passengers disembarked before spending the night in a hotel. The flight was rescheduled for the next day.

Fox, who gained fame as a Page 3 girl before transitioning to a successful music career, spent a night in jail following the incident. Representatives for the singer didn't comment on the reports when reached out by PEOPLE.

The '80s icon rose to prominence with her debut album, Touch Me, in 1986, featuring the international hit single Touch Me (I Want Your Body). Fox has released a total of six studio albums.