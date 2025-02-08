British psychological thriller The Eye, starring Shruti Haasan in the lead role, will serve as the opening film at the 5th Wench Film Festival here.

Founded by filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani, the film gala is touted as India's first horror film festival. The 2025 edition of the festival will run from February 27 to March 2, a press release said.

Haasan's The Eye is directed by Daphne Schmon and also stars Mark Rowley.

In the movie, the actor plays the role of Diana, who goes to an island, where her husband Felix drowned, and immerse his ashes in the. She is then tempted by a dark choice that could bring him back.

The festival will close with the screening of "Schirkoa - In Lies We Trust", starring Iranian-French actor Golshifteh Farahani.

This year, the festival will screen 42 movies, including 35 by women filmmakers. The lineup is inclusive of LGBTQ women and Non Binary filmmakers.

The films will be showcased in three categories -- Blood Thirsty, consisting of movies with runtime of 60 mins and above; Dwarves, featuring films of 10 to 40 minutes; and Elves, which includes short films of less than 10 minutes.

The jury members are -- Chris Orgelt and Harini Laxminarayan for Blood Thirsty; Aruna Raje Patil for Dwarves; and Carolyn Mauricette for Elves.

According to the organisers, the festival will also have a Kolkata edition, to be held at Skinny Mo's Jazz Club on March 2.

The upcoming edition will also launch India's first horror and sci-fi publication ‘Terror Talkies' as well as hold masterclasses by writer Riksundar Banerjee and filmmaker Vishal Furia.

"Wench Film Festival 2025 isn't just bigger-it's bolder, bloodier, and smashes more glass ceilings. With the launch of Terror Talkies- India's first horror publication / online and offline, legendary horror masterclass, India's finest genre films, and experiences that push every boundary, this year, fear has never looked this good," Bhavnani said.

The programme includes seven Indian and 35 international films with 13 India premieres, 25 Asia Premieres and three world premieres.