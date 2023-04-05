Shefali Shah: I want my work to be in all languages and across borders

Within a wide span of two decades in the industry, Shefali Shah has brought to life memorable characters on-screen.

After owning 2022 with her back-to-back power-packed performances, it seems like Shefali Shah is eyeing making 2023 grander.

Last year was pretty packed for the actress. She delivered memorable performances in Jalsa, Human, Darlings, DOCTOR G, and Delhi Crime 2, on the big screen and OTT.

In a great phase of her career, Shefali believes this is just the beginning. Speaking in an interview, she said, "The kind of work that I have done in the past two years is something I haven’t done in the span of my career. My career has been more about waiting, than actually working. But would I say I believe it is finally here? No, I won’t, because that would mean that I don’t have anything new to learn or grow from."

"I’d like to believe that this is just the beginning... I want to do a lot of work. I want my work to be in all languages, and also across borders. I want it all, I am hungry for more," the actress added.

