Shatrughan Sinha attends wedding in Pakistan; see pics

Actor Shatrughan Sinha recently attended a wedding in Lahore, Pakistan and pictures from the event have now made it to the internet.

Videos and some pictures from a qawwali night from the wedding were shared by a local photographer on Instagram -- that have been picked by people. In one of the videos, Shatrughan is seen posing with Pakistani actress Reema Khan, along with other guests.

Reema Khan also shared pictures with Shatrughan on Instagram.

As the pictures made it to the internet, people started debating whether this was a good move on part of the actor as there has been rising tensions between India and Pakistan ever since surgical strikes.

Meanwhile, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen on the screen opposite Salman Khan in ‘Dabangg 3’.