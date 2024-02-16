Shakira to release first album in 7 years: here's all we know

Prepare for a musical treat as Shakira announces her return with her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), scheduled for release on March 22. This marks her first album in seven years, promising a collection of powerful tracks that reflect her resilience and strength.

The album, described as an "alchemical process" by Shakira, is a testament to her personal growth and transformation. Through her music, she has found strength in vulnerability, turning her tears into diamonds and emerging stronger than ever.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran will feature 16 tracks, including eight never-before-heard songs, a remix, and seven previously released singles. Among these are collaborations with artists like Bizarrap, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, and Manuel Turizo, showcasing Shakira's versatility and ability to transcend musical boundaries.

The album release follows Shakira's recognition at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award for her lifetime achievement in music. Her return to music comes after a period of personal struggles, including her split from longtime partner Gerard Piqué.

In her acceptance speech at Billboard's Woman of the Year award ceremony in May last year, Shakira reflected on her journey as a woman, emphasising the importance of self-love and authenticity. She said, "This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman. It's been a year where I've realised we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be. Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me more than once."