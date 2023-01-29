Shakira shares cryptic post after ex Gerard Pique goes Instagram official with girlfriend

Shakira is happy and full of energy in her life. The pop star has hinted through her recent Instagram post that she's has moved on, just a few days after her ex- Gerard Piqué made his relationship social media official with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.



Taking to her Instagram account, Shakira shared a cryptic post message in Spanish language.



''Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!" which translates to ''Women don't cry anymore, women dance merengue''.



The lyrics are from her and DJ Bizarrap's new single, 'BZRP Music Session #53.'



She also shared a video of herself dancing on the video.



Watch the video here:

Recently, Gerard made his relationship with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official. In the

picture, the footballer and Marti are twinning in black t-shirts.

Popular Colombian pop star Shakira has also released a diss track about her former partner Piqué cheating on her. The song was a staggering hit and as per the BBC, the song has garnered 63 million times in 24 hours, and has thus made a record for the most-watched Latin song.



The lyrics of the song go as: "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / you traded a Rolex for a Casio."



"No hard feelings, baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / You're so weird that I can't even tell you apart / I'm worth two 22's."