'Shake It Off' plagiarism lawsuit: Taylor Swift tells judge she wrote whole song by herself

Popstar Taylor Swift has filed a declaration in court in response to the allegations made by two songwriters that claimed that her 2014 hit track was copied from a single from 3LW that peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001.

According to the paperwork filed by the singer in the court, Swift stated that she has never heard the song she is being accused of copying. And, she also reiterated that she herself wrote the lyrics of the song in question.

"The lyrics to ‘Shake It Off’ were written entirely by me," Swift claimed in her declaration. "Until learning of plaintiff’s claim in 2017, I had never heard of the song ‘Play’s Gon’ Play’ and had never heard of that song or group 3LW."

According to a report by Billboard, Swift and her attorney also made the case that the similar phrasing in the two songs is a result of the terminology being a part of everyday language. And, they also stated that the phrases were a part of popular vernacular before Sean Hall and Nathan Butler wrote 'Playas Gon’ Play'.

"I recall hearing phrases about players play and haters hate stated together by other children while attending school in Wyomissing Hills, and in high school in Hendersonville," Taylor wrote.

"These phrases were akin to other commonly used sayings like ‘don’t hate the playa, hate the game,’ ‘take a chill pill,’ and ‘say it, don’t spray it.’ … I was struck by messages that people prone to doing something will do it, and the best way to overcome it is to shrug it off and keep living," she added.

This plagiarism lawsuit has been making its way through the courts, again and again, for the last five years. It was first set aside by a judge in 2018. The following year, the suit was reinstated by an appeals court.