Shah Rukh Khan teaches his iconic signature pose to Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Sunday evening turned out to be a legendary one for so many reasons. From Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 to Shah Rukh Khan teaching his iconic pose to Wayne Rooney, a lot happened this weekend that left us all in awe. Several B-towners also reached the Lusail Stadium to witness one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

SRK reached Doha to promote his upcoming film 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone. He joined English football legend Wayne Rooney in the studio of FIFA World Cup broadcaster, Sports 18, to talk about football and his much-anticipated film helmed by Siddharth Anand.

During the live show, SRK and Wayne Rooney recreated the actor's iconic pose from his 1995 film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', which sent fans into a frenzy. Videos of the same are going viral on social media. Take a look!

Meanwhile, Deepika reached Doha to unveil the glittering gold World Cup 2022 trophy that went to the men in blue and white after a thrilling match. Her husband Ranveer Singh also reached the stadium to enjoy the final match. He was seen bromancing former Team India manager Ravi Shastri.

Mohanlal and Mammootty also shared photos from the stadium before the match began. The posts went viral in no time.

Speaking of 'Pathaan', the film is all set to release on January 25, 2023. The high-octane action thriller also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role.

Produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, it marks the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.

