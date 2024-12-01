New Delhi, India

Shah Rukh Khan has graciously appreciated Diljit Dosanjh's shout-out to him.

On Saturday (Nov. 30), Diljit took his Dil-Luminati tour to Kolkata where the singer not only gave an energetic performance on his high-beat songs but also hailed the slogan of Khan's IPL team ''Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo.''

The sweet gesture of the ''Lover'' singer has gone viral across social media and also caught the attention of Khan.

Acknowledging Dosanjh's tribute to him, Khan expressed his joy for the singer as he wrote, "Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u.''

Diljit Dosanjh tribute to Kolkata and SRK's KKR 's slogan

Calling himself a fan of Khan, Dosanjh hailed the slogan of Khan's IPL team.

In a viral video, the singer can be seen interacting with the fans when he mentions ''Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re."

He said, "Yeh bahut achi tagline hai, yeh Kolkata Riders ki hai, badi pyaari tagline lagi aur specially yeh, Shah Rukh Khan sir ki team hai toh, vaise achi hee lagni thi hume. Kyunki hum sir ke fan hai."

He continues, "Toh yeh bada acha mantra bhi hai, ke aap apni mehnat karein, ladein, apne saath aur chahe jeete na jeete, yeh baat ki baat hai, humara farz hai 100% dena, toh agar aap 100% mehnat karte hai toh, obviously, jeet ke paas koi option nahi reh jaata, toh yeh bada achchha slogan hai - Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re."

In a video shared, the ''Lemonade'' singer also talked about the rich history of Kolkata.

The Chamkila actor shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, ''ধন্যবাদ কলকাতা, তোমাকে ভালোবাসি??? SEE YOU AGAIN DIL-LUMINATI TOUR 24 ??NEXT BENGALURU ?.''

Before his concert in Kolkata, the singer explored the incredible city. He also visited the Dakshineswar temple.

Diljit's next concert is in Bengaluru on December 6.