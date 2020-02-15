Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 36 years of love with wife Gauri on Valentine's Day

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to express his love for his wife Gauri Khan.



The post comes as a celebration of the 36-year-old bond between the power couple. The image shows Shahrukh and Gauri holding hands and looking at each other in the eyes.

The caption of the post read: "36 years...ab toh Valentine`s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions...."SRK's post was showered with hearts and roses by his countless followers and racked up in excess of 750,000 likes within just a few hours.



Gauri and Shahrukh first met each other in the year 1984 and their love that brewed during the coming years culminated in marriage on October 25, 1991.