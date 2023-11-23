Sexual assault complaint filed against Axl Rose, the lead singer of Guns N' Roses

Gun N' Roses lead singer Axl Rose has been accused of a sexual assault by a woman who has said in a court filing that the singer with massive star-power back in 80s and 90s assaulted her in the year 1989. Her lawyers have said in the complaint that "this action is timely pursuant to the NY Adult Survivors Act"

This New York law allowed alleged survivors of sexual assaults to file cases beyond the statute of limitations. The law is due to expire on Thursday (Nov 23).

The victim who is an actress and a model has alleged that Rose (61) "sexually assaulted her". She also said that she "did not consent and felt overpowered".

There was no immediate public comment from Axl Rose after the news broke.

Gun N' Roses enjoyed huge popularity back in the day and has a cult following even today. Songs like 'Paradise City', 'Sweet Child O'Mine','Knockin on Heaven's Door' topped charts in the 80s and 90s. Rose, as a frontman of the band, had his own fandom.

He was present at the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend ahead of the court filing against him. It has been alleged that the incident occurred in a New York hotel room after both of them met in a nightclub.

The civil case was filed on November 22. It calls for Rose to face a jury trial and award the victim "punitive damages".

"Rose used his fame, status, and power as a celebrity and performer in the music industry to gain access to manipulate, control and violently assault Kennedy," the complaint claims as reported by AFP.

Rose is the second prominent name in American music industry to face complaint under Adult Survivors Act. The suit against Rose has come on the heels of rape complaint against rapper Sean Combs filed by R&B singer Cassie.

In the complaint against Rose, the survivor has alleged that he forced anal sex on her.

Her lawyers say she "believed Rose would physically attack her, or worse, if she said no or attempted to push him away".

"She understood that the safest thing to do was to lie in bed and wait for Rose to finish assaulting her," it reads.

"(It) had lifelong emotional, physical, psychological, and financial impacts on Kennedy's life."