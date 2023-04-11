Serendipity Arts Festival announces its curators for December 2023

Serendipity Arts Festival, which is scheduled to host its 6th physical edition from the 15 to the 23 of December 2023, in Panaji, Goa, has today announced its lineup of curators for the upcoming edition. The festival is getting ready to celebrate the arts of the South Asian region with a diverse line-up of interdisciplinary projects and initiatives conceptualised by a panel of distinguished curators spanning across the performing, visual, culinary arts, and craft.

Sandeep Kumar Sangaru and Anjana Somany will be curating the section on craft and bring forth varied crafts practices that blend traditional and contemporary practice. Quasar Thakore Padamsee who curated last year’s theatre section of the festival is back to helm the theatre segment of the festival that will showcase an eclectic selection of plays. Food is closely linked with festivities and is an indispensable element of the festival, and for this edition, Chef Thomas Zacharias and The Locavore Team, will curate the important culinary quotient of Serendipity Arts Festival through a gastronomical journey that ties people and cultures.

Bickram Ghosh, who has curated the previous edition of the festival, along with Ricky Kej will curate the music section with a wide range of concerts covering diverse genres and addressing various social-cultural ideas and topics. Geeta Chandran and Mayuri Upadhya will put together classical, experimental and contemporary dance performances and workshops. Visual Arts curators for this edition will be Veeranganakumari Solanki and Vidya Shivdas.

Speaking about the festival, its role in facilitating cultural collaborations and welcoming the curators, Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder & Patron, Serendipity Arts and Founder of THE BRIJ, said, “South Asia’s unparalleled cultural richness has been shaped by multiple influences over the centuries. While being an amalgam of many, our arts & culture still have their own unique richness. We are lining up top-notch curators and collaborators for the upcoming Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF) in Goa this December as part of our journey to capture South Asia’s richness and diversity, and blend these with the best global art practices. While looking at multiple art forms we also investigate and present the inter-disciplinarity of the many art forms- broadly through visual, performing, culinary and performance arts.”

The 6th physical edition of the festival will also feature a set of special curators including Zubin Balaporia (Music), Vikram Iyanger (Dance), Elizabeth Yorke & Anusha Murthy with Edible Issues, who be the special curators for culinary arts. while Bhagyashree Patwardhan will return to curate a project around local Goan design practices. There might be additions to the list of special curators, closer to the festival.

Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Festival, said, “We are happy to announce our new line-up of curators for the Serendipity Arts Festival 2023, who will help us in re-imagining the arts and will be creating an array of projects that are engaging, inclusive and immersive, prompting the public to think beyond the white cube and proscenium spaces”.

The festival is an amalgamation of creative collaborations with cultural institutions and cultural departments of foreign embassies. In addition to Institut Français (India), Pro Helvetia, and the British Council as project partners, the festival is expecting to showcase more projects brought in collaboration with other cultural institutions.

