Selena Gomez deletes post on Only Murders.. show after being accused of breaking SAG-AFTRA strike rules

Selena Gomez made a gaffe recently as she posed a video from her currently streaming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. Selena was called out by many fans as they thought she scabbed by posting stuff from her show even though the dual Hollywood strikes continue.

What is this controversial post about?

Many thought she broke SAG-AFTRA strike rules by posting about her work even though her peers and colleagues continue to refuse to work until members of SAG-AFTRA get their due from Hollywood studios. The post appeared to be a video from the set of the comedy show. Gomez tagged the official Instagram account for Only Murders in the Building in the caption for the video and added, “Missing and wanting.”

The post as you would imagine picked up with her fans instantly and garnered more than a million likes within a few hours. After the post stayed on her profile for some 15 hours, it was found deleted.

Does it constitute a rule break?

Meanwhile, the whole fuss around Selena's post is as a result of SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules which prohibit members from promoting their work via press interviews or social media posts while the strike persists. In the video, Selena Gomez did not speak in the set video nor did she encourage followers to watch the show in the caption, but she did tag the official Only Murders in the Building account. Some are accounting for the tag as a breach of rules.

Only Murders in the Building third season is currently streaming on Hulu. In the show, Selena Gomez stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short and plays Mabel Mora, a young artist with a knack for investigating murders in New York City. The show’s third season premiered on August 8 and runs through October 3 on Hulu.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.