See you all in 2025! BTS' Suga begins mandatory military service in South Korea
As per multiple outlets, Suga has been ruled unfit for regular combat duty and will serve as a social service agent.
After BTS members Jin and J-Hope, Suga has started his mandatory military service. Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, is the third member of the band to enlist in the military to perform the mandatory service.
The rapper began his mandatory service on Friday, September 22. Suga waved a good bye to his millions of fans on the social media site Weverse.
"I was able to come this far thanks to you. And the time has come. I will faithfully complete my duty and come back."
"Be careful of the chilly autumn weather. Stay healthy and see you all in 2025!," he added.
As per multiple outlets, Suga has been ruled unfit for regular combat duty and will serve as a social service agent, reportedly due to his shoulder injury.
BTS Big Hit statement on Suga's military service
On September 18, the pop group agency Big Hit Entertainment released a statement announcing Suga's military enlistment. In a statement, the agency posted, “We have further information regarding Suga’s military service. Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22.”
… Let’s all stay healthy and each other in 2025! ARMY !!!! thank you always and i love you☺️ - #SUGA via Weverse 💜 pic.twitter.com/Np2wPmEBsf— BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@btschartsdailys) September 21, 2023
“There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp,” BIGHIT continued. “We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”
They also added that no one should think of bringing gifts to Suga and said, “Please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorised use of artist IP.”
“We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,” the statement continued.
Earlier, Jin, the eldest member of the group, started his military service in December last year. Jin began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December. Then J-Hope got enlisted in the army in April this year.
The other members who will join the army in the coming months are RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
As per South Korean law, all able-bodied men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28 must serve in the military.
Army reaction
Soon after Suga shared his farewell message, the emotional ARMY started reacting.
"There's no need to cry, everyone. We said we will meet again in 2025, right?"— kina yoongi (@Sakina801) September 17, 2023
Me : if i cried over you, i really love you Min Yoongi
We will wait for you Yoongi#SUGA a journey pic.twitter.com/YX1xegeA5V
My heart is in a million pieces after your post😭 but I will always cherish all the things you’ve done to comfort us.. see you again in 2025 my love and light Min Yoongi.. you are always loved💜 #SUGA #슈가 #AgustD pic.twitter.com/0TZy2F7gcA— ⟭⟬ mamaluvs⁷💜 Proof 💜 (@mamaluvsbangtan) September 21, 2023
i miss u :(((( #SUGA pic.twitter.com/ASxE5y7ZSI— syée🦋• But, I'm thinking 'bout MIN YOONGI😭🫶🏻 (@syeewool) September 17, 2023
