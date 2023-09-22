See you all in 2025! BTS' Suga begins mandatory military service in South Korea

"I was able to come this far thanks to you. And the time has come. I will faithfully complete my duty and come back." "Be careful of the chilly autumn weather. Stay healthy and see you all in 2025!," he added. As per multiple outlets, Suga has been ruled unfit for regular combat duty and will serve as a social service agent, reportedly due to his shoulder injury. BTS Big Hit statement on Suga's military service On September 18, the pop group agency Big Hit Entertainment released a statement announcing Suga's military enlistment. In a statement, the agency posted, “We have further information regarding Suga’s military service. Suga will be beginning his required service on September 22.”

“There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp,” BIGHIT continued. “We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”



They also added that no one should think of bringing gifts to Suga and said, “Please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorised use of artist IP.”



“We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,” the statement continued.



Earlier, Jin, the eldest member of the group, started his military service in December last year. Jin began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December. Then J-Hope got enlisted in the army in April this year.



The other members who will join the army in the coming months are RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.