Season 2 trailer of And Just Like That reveals Carrie and group are ready to move on

Trailer of And Just Like That dropped recently and looks like all characters are finally moving on in their lives. After it was revealed that Kim Cattrall who plays Samantha Jones in the iconic show will reprise her role in season 2, in which she will explain that she has moved on in another city for good, we now know that Carrie Bradshaw too has similar plans. Sarah Jessica Parker’s character is also moving on with her life.

What's happening in And Just Like That season 2?

And Just Like That is a sequel to HBO’s Sex and the City. Season 2 of And Just Like That will drop soon and will pick up one year after Big’s (Chris Noth) sudden death. Carrie can then be seen moving on. Not only has she realised how to use her kitchen, but she’s also dating and reaching out to the former flame that viewers have been waiting for.