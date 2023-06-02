Season 2 trailer of And Just Like That reveals Carrie and group are ready to move on
Story highlights
Season 2 trailer of And Just Like That is here and we can't keep calm!
Season 2 trailer of And Just Like That is here and we can't keep calm!
Trailer of And Just Like That dropped recently and looks like all characters are finally moving on in their lives. After it was revealed that Kim Cattrall who plays Samantha Jones in the iconic show will reprise her role in season 2, in which she will explain that she has moved on in another city for good, we now know that Carrie Bradshaw too has similar plans. Sarah Jessica Parker’s character is also moving on with her life.
What's happening in And Just Like That season 2?
And Just Like That is a sequel to HBO’s Sex and the City. Season 2 of And Just Like That will drop soon and will pick up one year after Big’s (Chris Noth) sudden death. Carrie can then be seen moving on. Not only has she realised how to use her kitchen, but she’s also dating and reaching out to the former flame that viewers have been waiting for.
Meanwhile, the other girls also have a lot on their plates. Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) relationship deepens with Sara Ramírez’s Che, as she begins to question if she has the full story from her partner. And Charlotte (Kristin Davis) can be seen balancing motherhood with her career.
Watch the trailer of season 2 of And Just Like That here:
Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman return as series regulars alongside Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.
Sex and the City reboot series is developed by Patrick King. Executive producers also include John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. Nixon will also direct. HBO’s Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.