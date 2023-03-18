Sam Neill assures fans that he's 'alive and well' after revealing his cancer diagnosis

Adding further, he said, "news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it's sort of, 'Cancer! Cancer! Cancer! Which is slightly tiresome because as you see , I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months , which feels really good. And I’m alive and kicking and I’m going to work. I’m very happy to be going back to work.''



The actor also told his fans that he will return to work soon and will start the new project alongside actress Annette Bening.



''I'm very happy to be going back to work. We start filming in seven days time. I'm doing a thing called 'Apples Never Fall' with Annette Bening, and a really wonderful cast. So here I am.''



In the video, he shared more details about his upcoming memoir as he revealed how he started writting the book after he took a break from acting due to his cancer treatment.



''The main thing is that I have written this book, it's called 'Did I Ever Tell You This?'. And it does mention cancer because that's the sort of context in which I wrote it,'' he said in the video.



''But I didn't really mean to write a book, I needed something to do while I was undergoing treatment, and I am used to going to work and I suddenly couldn't go to work. So that's why I wrote the book, and I have to say there's been great response to it.''



''People seem to love it, which is great. I was very nervous, obviously as a first-time author. Anyway, I think it's fun. We sub-titled it 'Movies, Life , Love and Other Catastrophes. So it gives you an idea of all the crazy things that have happened to me. The tone of the book is one of surprise. ''



In the excerpts released from the book, which will release on March 21, Niel wrote, "The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up."



The actor told The Guardian he is now in remission but will continue to undergo chemotherapy.



"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," he said.



"But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."