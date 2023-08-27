Sam Fender forced to stop several times at Leeds Music Festival due to medical emergencies

Famous English alternative rock and indie sensation Sam Fender recently faced a series of challenges at the Leeds Music Festival and he had to stop his set multiple times due to medical emergencies in the crowd. The 29-year-old singer, known for his passionate performances, demonstrated concern for his fans' well-being as he saw them struggling and looking for help.

What exactly happened?

During his set on Saturday evening, Fender abruptly stopped performing as a fan in the audience required medical assistance. With the crowd packed and excitement in the air, Fender addressed the situation, urging everyone to remain calm.

He called for help and assured the crowd that the show would resume once the situation was under control. The singer's quick response showcased his commitment to his fans' safety and comfort.

Sources report that Fender's actions were instrumental in maintaining order until medics and security could attend to the fan in need. This incident occurred after Fender had enthralled the audience with his performance of "Spice".

A source told The Mirror, “We’re not sure what happened, but Sam acted very quickly and made sure that nothing happened until the medics and security got the fan out of the crowd.”

Throughout his set, Fender remained vigilant about his fans' well-being. He interacted with the crowd, checking in on them and asking for pathways to be cleared when necessary. Screens briefly went off during one incident, but the musician promptly returned to the stage to continue his performance.

Checking in on the crowd once again, Sam said, “Does someone need to get out? Can you make a pathway to get them out?” Another incident saw Sam ask, “Yes, getting help? Does somebody need to get in there? We need to clear a path.”

Meanwhile, concertgoers took to social media to share their experiences, with one attendee writing, "Just left the Sam Fender crowd after 3 songs because I felt like I couldn’t (sic) breathe and started crying lol." Another wrote, "Thankfully, because of that lad whose name I can’t remember, I didn’t perish in the flames. Little did he know he’d just saved Reading and Leeds’s 2023 headliner. See you down the front."

