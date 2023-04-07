Salman Khan wants OTT censorship: 'Vulgarity, nudity....should stop'

Salman Khan made some controversial remarks regarding OTT content at an event recently after he urged filmmakers to make “clean content”. The Bollywood actor asked for censorship of digital platforms and said that filmmakers should not cross the limit.

“I really think there should be censorship on the medium (OTT). All these… vulgarity, nudity, gaali galauch (swearing) should stop. Kids as young as 15 or 16-year-old can watch them all. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it? I just think the content on OTT should be checked. Jitna clean hoga content, utna behtar hoga, viewership uski zyada hogi (the cleaner the content, the better it will be. It will also have a better viewership),” said Salman Khan at the event.

On the security risks it poses to artists, Salman added, “You have done it all – love making, kissing and exposing scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman has also watched your work. I just don’t think that is right for security reasons. We don’t need to do that… Hindustan mein rehte hai, thoda boht theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aya hai (You don’t need to cross the boundary. We live in India. It was way too much before, finally, it has been curbed). Now, people have started working on a lot of good and decent content.”

Salman is known for never indulging in physical romance on the big screen. He has a no-kissing policy on the big screen and refrains from a lot of intimacy in films.

Salman is yet to make his OTT debut. He does TV and films for now but many of his recent theatrical films have made their way to OTT after running in theatres successfully. His first released after the COVID-19 pandemic had a hybrid release – Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. It released on ZEE5 on same day with pay-per-view model.

Meanwhile, a lot of his peers have made their OTT debut. Ajay Devgn made his debut with Rudra, Shahid Kapoor with Farzi, Saif Ali Khan with Sacred Games.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.