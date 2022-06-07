Salman Khan threat letter case: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi denies role

In the ongoing investigation in the death threat letter case involving Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Tuesday.

And, according to reports, Bishnoi has denied any involvement in sending the said death threat letter and maintained that he has no hand in it.



Bishnoi had vowed to kill Salman years ago for the latter's alleged involvement in the infamous blackbuck poaching case. And, according to the latest reports, the recent death threat letter also has two signatories with just the initials G.B and L.B-, which are being interpreted as the names of Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar. Which is why the Special Cell is investigating and monitoring the gangster's activities.

ANI took to Twitter and shared the latest update in the case on Wednesday. The tweet read, "Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to actor Salman Khan. He said that he has no hand in this matter and does not know who issued that letter."

It was reported on Sunday that writer Salim Khan, 87, was handed over an unsigned, hand-written threat letter by an unknown person on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade. And, the letter was addressed to him and his son Salman.

The police are also scouring CCTV footage of the area for clues and questioning locals for further leads on the threat letter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently jetted off to Hyderabad to continue his shoot for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

