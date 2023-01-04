Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' announces premiere release date

It’s going to be massive for sure. We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s return on the big screen after a very long gap. The Bollywood actor will next be seen in ‘Pathaan’ that is making waves already.

The action drama will pit Shah Rukh Khan in a glamorous role alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. With songs having garnered a lot of social media chatter for good or bad, the movie’s trailer premiere date has been announced.

Recently, the film was in controversy regarding a song titled 'Besharam Rang'. Deepika Padukone who is sporting a bikini in the song was trolled and many called the song "vulgar" and "derogatory" for women. Shah Rukh Khan didn't address the trolls but at an event called social media "divisive".

Pathan trailer will release on January 10 and it’s going to be massive. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Yash Raj Films production is among the most anticipated films of 2023.

A report quotes a source close to the film, “Pathaan is a true-blue theatrical event film, and the trailer will be a hint of why it warrants a big screen watch. It presents SRK in a manner that a superstar warrants – be prepared for some larger-than-life moments and confrontations between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist.”