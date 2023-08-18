'S*** happens': Sam Asghari breaks silence after filing for divorce from Britney Spears 

Sam Asghari broke his silence on his separation from singer Britney Spears, a day after he filed for divorce. Asghari took to Instagram stories to confirm the news of separation, saying they had decided to end their 'journey together'.

"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story.



He continued, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other. And I wish her the best always."

Asghari did not give details or the cause of their separation but said, "S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."





Spears, 41, has posted once since the news of the split broke but didn’t address it. Instead, she revealed she was planning on buying a horse.



"So many options it’s kinda hard !!!" she wrote alongside a photo of her horseback riding.

"A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!"