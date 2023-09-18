Russell Brand’s accuser speaks out, says he used to send 'BBC car to pick her up from school'

Comedian Russell Brand has been accused of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse. While the actor has denied all the claims, one of the accusers, whom Brand assaulted when she was 16 years old, is speaking out.

The girl, who has been referred to as Alice, has told the Sunday Times that Russell assaulted him when he was 31 and she was 16. In the report, she alleged that in the emotionally abusive relationship that lasted three months, the comedian used to call her "the child."

She also revealed that Brand once "forced his penis down her throat", making her choke. And to stop him, she had to punch him in the stomach.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Alice said that Brand used to refer to her as ''The Child'', and a BCC car used to pick her up from school and drop her at the comedian's home.

Further revealing, Alice told BBC that in the relationship that lasted for three months, she ''felt used and cheap''.

The accuser told, ''It’s certainly had an impact on my relationships going forward… it was my first sexual experience, I felt used up, I felt cheap, I felt dirtied by the whole thing and so then I went on to have another series of relationships with people that were, for want of a better word, sleazy.''

She added, ''Because I just thought if I go for bottom of the barrel I can never be disappointed and I can never be hurt because I know to expect the absolute worst. I missed a lot of school, I was not in a good place mentally, I was just recovering from an eating disorder and I didn’t complete my education, I didn’t finish my A-levels.''

Brand has denied all the serious allegations made against them. In the statement, the actor said that all the relationships he had, ''were absolutely always consensual.''

Reflecting on Brand's reaction to the accusations labelled against him Alice said It’s laughable.

''First of all, I think it’s insulting, and it’s laughable that he would even imply that this is some sort of mainstream media conspiracy.''

''He’s not outside the mainstream – he did a Universal Pictures movie last year, he did Minions, a children’s movie. He’s very much part of the mainstream media, he just happens to have a YouTube channel where he talks about conspiracy theories to an audience that laps it up.''

''Then, as for him denying that anything non-consensual happened, that’s not a surprise to me. These men always deny any of these allegations brought to them. I knew he would. He did say it was consensual but he didn’t deny that he had a relationship with a 16-year-old.''

Four women have accused the actor of sexually assaulting them between 2006 and 2013 when he was at the height of his stardom and worked with BCC.

After the wrongdoings of Brand were made public, BBC has launched investigations into the matter, and they are ''urgently looking into the issues raised''.

