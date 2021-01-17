Rupert Grint credits daughter for breaking Jennifer Aniston & David Attenborough's Instagram records

Rupert Grint joined Instagram on November 2020 and smashed all records with his debut. Before him, the title was held by Jennifer Aniston and David Attenborough. Grint amassed one million followers in four hours and one minute, according to Guinness World Records.



The 'Harry Potter' star joined the app by sharing a daddy-daughter selfie, alongside the selfie, he wrote: "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Recently, the actor reacted to smashing record and how it was like becoming an instant Instagram sensation. “I don’t believe it. It’s very, very surreal,” Grint told Entertainment Tonight. “I never thought I would [join Instagram]. I always said that I wouldn’t, and then I just thought, ‘It’s been such a crazy [time]. So why not?’ It’s insane.”

Nicole Kidman recalls slapping Meryl Streep's glasses off her face on 'Big Little Lies' set



By giving all the credit to her little fairy, the actor said, ''I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit."



The star welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Georgia Groome in May. the couple have named the baby Wednesday. At the time, the couple kept their daughter's identity on the down-low.



Selena Gomez and Beyoncé also have once held the world record for fastest to reach one million followers on Instagram.