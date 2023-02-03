Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets a new release date

Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is delayed again. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer will not release on its originally announced premiere date as it is clashing with two other big films – PS Part two and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The first film stars Aishwarya Rai and is the second part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The second film incidentally is of Salman Khan. While PS 2 will release on April 28, 2023, Salman Khan’s film will hit the theatres on April 21.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will now release on July 28, 2023 instead of April 28. Announcing the new release date, Karan Johar wrote, “They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023. (They say patience bears sweetness, so to multiply it this year with an incredible story of love, the family of Rocky Aur Rani is ready and will hit the the theatres on 28th July)."