Robert Downey Jr remembers Marvel legend Stan Lee on his 98th birth anniversary

Robert Downey Jr on Monday remembered Marvel legend Stan Lee on his 98th birth anniversary.

The actor, who has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and played Iron Man shared a throwback photo on Instagram with Marvel Comic publisher, writer and producer.

The picture marks the legend`s last shared scene with Robert Downey Jr. and it was clicked on the sets of `Captain America: Civil War.`"Are you Tony Stank? #HappyBirthday Stan We miss you... #bts #StanLee #Excelsior @marvelstudios #civilwar #throwback #atlanta," the 55-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The picture also sees the `Iron Man` star holding the famous arc reactor, which is equivalent to the heart of his Marvel character of Tony Stark." Proof that #tonystark has a #heart," he wrote in the caption and added a heart emoji with it.

Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 on November 12, 2018, due to health complications caused by a stroke.