Rishabh Shetty takes Kantara to the UN; to be screened at UNHRC session in Geneva

It is a very exciting time for Indian cinema, with many filmmakers and cinema getting well-deserved international acclaim. Close on the heels of RRR's Oscar triumph for Naatu Naatu, another film from south India is making its presence felt on the international arena. Rishab Shetty's Kantara will be exhibited on March 17 at the United Nations in Geneva, at Pathe Balexert in Hall No 13.

Writer, director and actor Rishab Shetty has already reached Geneva and has completed the oral submission. Taking to social media, the centre for global affairs and public policy shared “@shetty_rishab will be talking about Indian Cinema's role in fostering discussions on environment, climate & conservation, at UNHRC Session in Geneva. CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta met him on the sidelines of the Session as #Kantara star brings Indian stories to the world stage.”

