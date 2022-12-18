Rihanna shares first look of her little boy and it's all things cute

Rihanna has shared an adorable first look at her little baby boy.



The songstress has shared the first video of her baby boy, whom she gave birth to in May this year. Asap and Rihanna have not revealed the name of their baby boy yet.



Giving her millions of fans the first look at her 7-month-old little munchkin, Rihanna shared her very first video on her Tik Tok on Saturday.



Sharing the video, Rihanna wrote: "hacked."

The 45-second short clip shows the couple's baby boy smiling and sweetly reacting to her mother, who is recording him in the car.

i only see rih on him😭stole her whole face — LD (@lovedroughtBG) December 17, 2022 ×

In the video, Rihanna can be heard saying, "You tryna get Mommy's phone?"

Soon after the 'Diamond' singer made the video public, Rihanna and her little boy became the talk of the entire internet.



Gushing over Rihanna and Asap's little guy, fans were quick to share their sweet reaction in the comments.



One user wrote: "Precious."

Others were quick to share the collage photo of the mother and son duo and how similar both of them look, especially their big smile.