'Chhodh Pakad' review: Rahul Bhatnagar's short film will leave you with a smile

How big is big in terms of our dreams? Are they even worth a mention if they are not about career goals, owning a house or travelling the world? Kusum answers it the best.

Kusum is a young woman who is possibly in her early 30’s, married to a guy who works with the Indian Railways, leading an average life in a comfy house in Delhi. She is a homemaker who is happily married to her middle-income earning husband who stays busy during the days with the daily chores and spends time with him as he returns every day from work. But there is one dream she has.

And the film ‘Chhodh Pakad’ is all about that.

Director Rahul Bhatnagar packs a poignant message in his short film that will make you smile and take a step back from your dreary lives to express gratitude for what you have!

He celebrates life and the sweetness of harbouring dreams in a beautiful film that is an easy watch. Tanya Singh channels Kusum effervescently, a non-fussy girl who only desires one thing in life, something that we usually don’t give too much importance to while Rishabh Tripathi plays a supportive husband in the film. YouTube star Ankur Pathak is terrific as the milkman cum taxi driver who lights up the screen every time he faces the camera.

Watch ‘Chhodh Pakad’ for its honesty and a story that is simple yet impactful.

The film is currently on YouTube. It premiered on the video-sharing platform on January 10, 2020.