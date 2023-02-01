Regional stars who are all set to dominate the box office in 2023

The past few years have seen the emergence of pan-Indian stars from regional industries and in 2023, they are all set to broaden their reach with eagerly-awaited releases. Here is our pick of some names that are expected to set the box-office ablaze this year:



Prithviraj Sukumaran





Hindi film audiences were first introduced to the talent that Prithviraj Sukumaran is through Aiyyaa which released in the year 2012. He was later seen in 2013 film Aurangzeb and in 2017 flick Naam Shabana but it is with the rising consumption of regional content that he became a household name. His company Prithviraj Productions has been spearheading hit films like 9 in 2019 and his directorial debut Lucifer in the same year. Lucifer became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever and also won over the OTT audience. Jana Gana Mana in 2022 became another big success but it was with Kaapa, a crime drama produced by Saregama India Ltd., that he truly became a pan-Indian force. In 2023, he will be seen in the Telugu action-thriller, ‘Salaar’ opposite Prabhas and also in a Hindi feature film Bade Miya Chote Miya with Akshay Kumar.



Asif Ali





When the Malayalam film 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' became a hit on a streaming platform in 2021, audiences all over the country sat up to take notice of this subtle yet powerful actor. Since his well-received debut in 2009 with the film Ritu, actor Asif Ali has walked the fine line between commercial hits and critically-acclaimed cinema like the 2012 period drama, Ozhimuri. In 2023, fans are awaiting the release of his film Kasargold, which promises to be another simmering crime caper by Yoodlee Films.

Allu Arjun





The year 2021 saw the ascent of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on the national stage when Pushpa – The Rise broke records and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It also ranked among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. With his trajectory, he has decisively emerged from the shadows of his producer father, Allu Aravind and his uncle, superstar Chiranjeevi. This year, Allu Arjun will be seen in the eagerly awaited sequel, Pushpa – The Rule' in which he will star opposite Rashmika Mandanna.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu





In 2021, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu starred in the second season of Prime Video's Hindi spy thriller The Family Man' as the fiery antagonist Raji, a rebel leader from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, India sat up and took notice. With regional hits like her debut Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, Kaththi, Dookudu, Mersal, Majili, and the critically acclaimed, Super Deluxe -- Samantha is now a nationally recognised talent whose cameo in Pushpa – The Rise sent the audiences in a frenzy. This year, she will headline the lavish period drama, Shaakuntalam in the title role.



Tamannaah Bhatia