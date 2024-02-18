Rashmika Mandanna recounts terrifying flight experience; shares pic after emergency landing
Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently recounted a terrifying flight experience after her flight, en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad, was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical glitch and extreme turbulence.
Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently had a harrowing experience when her flight, reportedly en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad, was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical glitch and extreme turbulence.
After the incident, Rashmika shared a picture of herself on Instagram Stories alongside actor Shraddha Das, captioned, "Just FYI, this is how we escaped death today."
According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the Air Vistara flight carrying Rashmika, Shraddha, and other passengers experienced severe turbulence, leading to the decision to return to Mumbai after 30 minutes of flight. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers.
On the work front, Rashmika is set to appear on the sixth season of Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha. Rashmika's appearance on the show adds to the star-studded guest list, which includes actors Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon.
Rashmika is also gearing up for the release of Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the hit film Pushpa, alongside Allu Arjun, slated for release on August 15.
The diva is also basking in the success of her recent action film Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a box office hit in 2023, sparking speculation about a sequel titled Animal Park, with rumours suggesting a double role for Ranbir in the film.