Ranveer Singh turns 35: Bollywood extends warm wishes to the actor

Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh turned a year older on July 6 today. On his 35th birthday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the actor.

Anil Kapoor put out a heart-warming post with a picture of Anil hugging Ranveer as they both share a smile.

Happy Birthday Tiger!!!!! 🐅 @RanveerOfficial

To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love!

P.S Birthday hai toh kya hua, where is your mask!? 😷

Sharing an adorable throwback video hugging Ranveer, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared an adorable wish for the birthday boy on her Instagram story, "Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh'', "Kya bolti public, Ranveer Singh, you're all heart and bahut hard," she added.

Happiest birthday best guy!!! May this be the year of your dreams and ours with your blinding brilliance back at the movies soon!! You’re it @RanveerOfficial. Have a raging, beautiful, massive day, year, decade!! ♥️🌈🎂🙌🏼🎈🥳 #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/wjc9wXz7VH — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 5, 2020 ×

Manish Malhotra shared a throwback video of Ranveer on Instagram, wherein the actor is seen gracing the ramp. Along with the video, he noted, "The #oneandonly #charming #loving #styleinfluencer #fabulous supremely talented birthday boy @ranveersingh ...#happybirthday #love #ranveersingh"