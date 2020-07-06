Ranveer Singh turns 35: Bollywood extends warm wishes to the actor

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jul 06, 2020, 01.42 PM(IST)

Ranveer Singh Photograph:( AFP )

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the actor. 

Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh turned a year older on July 6 today. On his 35th birthday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish the actor.

Anil Kapoor put out a heart-warming post with a picture of Anil hugging Ranveer as they both share a smile.

Sharing an adorable throwback video hugging Ranveer, actor Bhumi Pednekar shared an adorable wish for the birthday boy on her Instagram story, "Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh'', "Kya bolti public, Ranveer Singh, you're all heart and bahut hard," she added.  

Posting a monochromatic picture of the birthday boy, Nimrat Kaur extended birthday wishes to the `Gully Boy` actor on Twitter.She wrote, "Happiest birthday best guy!!! May this be the year of your dreams and ours with your blinding brilliance back at the movies soon!! You`re it @RanveerOfficial. Have a raging, beautiful, massive day, year, decade!! #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh." 

Manish Malhotra shared a throwback video of Ranveer on Instagram, wherein the actor is seen gracing the ramp. Along with the video, he noted, "The #oneandonly #charming #loving #styleinfluencer #fabulous supremely talented birthday boy @ranveersingh ...#happybirthday #love #ranveersingh"

