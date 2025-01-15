This one is bound to make you smile. On Tuesday, a video was shared by Bollywood paparazzi account Viral Bhayani featuring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha. The footage had Ranbir taking care of Raha and playing with her while his wife, Raha's mom, Alia Bhatt played an intense game of padel.



The father-daughter duo kept themselves busy at the side of the court even as Alia played with full concentration. However, all eyes were on Raha, who was seen running around, tripping, falling and getting back up to sprint again. The toddler had her father Ranbir for company who wearing beige pants and white t-shirt ran around with her. What caught everyone's attention was while Ranbir was wearing a blue cap, he also wore a floral hairband over it. The doting dad wore his daughter's hairband with absolute nonchalance, making his fans' hearts melt.

Watch the adorable video here:

'Peak girl dad moment'

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, fans couldnt help but gush over the cuteness of the father-daughter duo's playtime.



“Her hair band on his cap! So adorable,” wrote a user on Reddit while another agreed and wrote, “Peak girl dad moment...I can still remember my dad carrying my hello kitty backpack and matching water bottle while taking me home after my drawing classes..lol.”

Another internet user claimed, “Man, so the big playboy has finally been tamed by the little girl !,” whereas another fan gushed, “Ranbir is such a doting father! They seem to share such a cute bond.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017 and started dating soon after. The couple married in April 2022 and welcomed daughter Raha the same year in November.

