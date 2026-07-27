/Ram Charan travels to Coimbatore with family for wrist surgery after suffering injury on Peddi sets | Watch

Following Peddi's release, Ram Charan is set to undergo wrist surgery in Coimbatore after the actor reportedly sustained an injury during the shooting of the sports drama. On Sunday, he was seen leaving Hyderabad as the procedure is expected to be performed at Ganga Hospital on July 28.

Ram Charan was joined by his father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha and wife Upasana Konidela. Several videos of the family travelling and arriving in Coimbatore have surfaced online, and netizens have flooded social media with wishes for speedy recovery.

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What happened to Ram Charan

According to reports, the actor suffered a wrist cartilage tear while shooting physically demanding wrestling sequences for Peddi.

Although doctors reportedly advised surgery earlier, the actor chose to postpone the procedure so he could complete the film's promotional schedule before taking time off.

The surgery is expected to be carried out by a specialist in hand and wrist procedures at Ganga Hospital, which is known for its orthopaedic care, and Ram Charan is likely to take a break from work to focus on rehabilitation after the operation.

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Fans send wishes

As the clips surfaced online, fans shared wishes on social media. One user wrote, "Get well soon." Another said, "Why so much delay? He's been delaying it since the release of #Peddi. Not sure why he hasnt already got it done." "Wishing him a speedy recovery...," commented another. One wrote, "Get well soon RamCharan gaaru."

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About Peddi

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi was released in theatres on June 4. The cast features Ram Charan in the lead alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Peddi is set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh, in which the main lead battles systemic oppression and fights to secure basic legal recognition, voting rights, and a railway station for his nameless tribal hamlet through sporting glory.