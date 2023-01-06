Ram Charan and wife Upasana head to Los Angeles to attend Golden Globe awards 

With just a week left for the Golden Globe Awards to take place, the excitement for fans of RRR has doubled up. The film's lead actor, Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad airport on his way to Los Angeles. The actor was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela. RRR has fetched two nominations at the Golden Globes 2023- Best Foreign Film category and Best Song category.



80th Golden Globes will be held on January 10 in Los Angeles and SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan will be present for the ceremony.

On her Twitter handle, Upasana shared an in-flight picture of a screen, the text on which read, "Golden Globe Awards welcome RRR." She accompanied the picture with a caption that read "Enroute Los Angeles" and the hashtags #RRR and #RRRMovie.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli are also expected to attend a screening of the film at the Chinese Theatre in LA- the world's biggest IMAX theatre. Tickets for the screening were sold out in 98 seconds flat. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film has also been shortlisted at the Oscars in the Best Song category.

On the personal front, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child together. The happy news was shared by members of the Konidela family last month. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love and gratitude - Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni," read the statement from the family.