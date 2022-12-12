Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child

'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child. The good news was shared by Ram Charan's father and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela.



Sharing the news with the world, Chiranjeevi tweeted: "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana and Anil Kamineni."



Ram Charan retweeted Chiranjeevi's tweet with a simple heart and join hand emoji.

Soon after the news was shared, netizens started congratulating the couple.



The couple got married in June 2012 in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad after dating for a few years. Upasana Konidela is an entrepreneur and the granddaughter of Prathap Reddy, founder and Chairman of Apollo Hospitals.