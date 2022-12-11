'RRR' predicted to score big at Golden Globes 2023 nominations

It seems like not just the Oscars but SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' will grab nominations at some prestigious award ceremonies. Makers of NTR and Ram Charan starrer have applied to the Academy for the Oscars in the main categories. And amid this, the film may score big at the Golden Globes nominations.



The American media company Variety has predicted that 'RRR' will score three positions in the nomination list for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.



'RRR' will score a nomination for the song 'Naatu Naatu' in the Original Song category and in the Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) and Non-English Language Film categories.



The Golden Globes will announce their nominations on December 12.



Recently, the Telugu epic action drama film 'RRR' won the Best Director trophy for SS Rajamouli at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. The win has taken the film's Oscar chances up a notch.



The film was not officially submitted to the Academy by the Indian government for the Best International Feature category. However, later, 'Baahubali' director Rajamouli submitted the film to the Oscars in 14 categories in the "For Your Consideration" campaign.



The makers have asked for consideration in multiple categories, including best picture (DVV Danayya), best director (SS Rajamouli), best actor (Jr. NTR and Ram Charan), and more.



Not just in India, but 'RRR' has become a worldwide phenomenon. The movie was recently released in Japan, where it became the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the country, surpassing Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2'. Not only this, but the movie has also become the fastest Indian film to enter the JPY 300 million club (approximately Rs 17 crore).



In recent months, many Hollywood directors and filmmakers have praised the film. Wion's film critic, Shomini Sen, called the film a "superhero film set in pre-independent India." She wrote, "RRR is a superhero fantasy film. It's best not to compare it to Rajamouli's immensely successful 'Baahubali' franchise, and it isn't even as sharp as "Eega." It was perhaps set out to be a masala entertainer, and it is just that. But could a filmmaker of SS Rajamouli's stature have made a film with a more coherent plotline? "Yes, for sure."