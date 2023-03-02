Rajkummar Rao to star in the inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla in SRI

T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films have collaborated on a film on the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla. The film will star Rajkummar Rao in the leading role. It will tell the story of the imaginative man who never let a disability come in the way of his larger-than-life dreams. The biopic will recount how Srikanth Bolla, facilitated by Ravi Kanth Mantha, formed Bollant Industries and paved a completely new way for himself.

Written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, and pictured by Pratham Mehta, SRI is a biopic of an industrialist Srikanth Bolla who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries. Srikanth was born to poor, uneducated parents in a very small village in Arunachal Pradesh. Visually impaired from birth, Srikanth had to face a lot of challenges throughout his life. He had to fight his way through schooling too. With big dreams and a never say never attitude, he completed school with top grades and became the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the USA.