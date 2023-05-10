Rajkummar Rao to co-host IIFA Rocks 2023, check out details of the event inside

IIFA Rocks 2023 is just around the corner and Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will take over the role of co-host. Known for his powerful performances on the screen, audiences can expect a lot of fun banter and new energy on the stage. Joining him will be filmmaker Farah Khan.

The two-day event is set to be held at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The dates for the event are 26 and 27 May 2023.

The official Instagram page of IIFA shared the news on Instagram with a caption that reads, “From Bareily to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, #RajkummarRao is all set to entertain us as the host for Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks 2023.”

The IIFA Rocks event is a prelude to the main awards ceremony and focuses on the music and fashion of Indian cinema. The event has been known to showcase some of the best performances from Bollywood's leading artists and promises to be a night full of entertainment.