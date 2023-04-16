R Madhavan is a proud father as son Vedaant wins 5 gold medals in Malaysia

Sharing the pictures, the 3 idiots actor wrote, ''With God's grace and all your good wishes, Vedaant gets 5 golds for India (50 m, 100m, 200m, 400 m, and 1500m) with 2 PB's at the Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023, held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. I am elated and very grateful."

Soon after the actor shared a photo, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Praising Vedaan't performance, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar commented, “Congratulations Maddy .. loads of love to Vedaant ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏,”



Actor Darshan Kumaar tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations bhai ji 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️.”



This is not the first time when Vedaant, who is a professional swimmer, has made the country and his family proud. In 2021, he won seven medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021 in Bengaluru.



On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life story of an aerospace engineer and scientist Nambi Narayan, who worked at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).