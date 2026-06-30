/Hint - silly rabbit! Quentin Tarantino's THIS character inspired Naomi Osaka's kimono Tennis outfit

Naomi Osaka ensures her name makes it into the history books, whether the chapter is tennis or fashion. On Wimbledon’s opening day, the tennis star left everyone stunned with her kimono-inspired look. Following Wimbledon’s all-white dress code, Osaka pulled off the unthinkable, and it deserves every bit of the attention and applause.

On June 29, Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion, walked onto the court in a statement piece inspired by a traditional Japanese ceremonial dress. With it, she also paid tribute to her Japanese mother. But the look had another influence: pop culture. It was drawn from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, specifically Lucy Liu’s O-Ren Ishii and her iconic white kimono.

Quentin Tarantino's THIS character inspired Naomi Osaka's kimono Tennis outfit

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During an on-court interview, Osaka confirmed Liu’s character inspired her look.

"I was thinking about my favorite movies. I love Kill Bill, and then I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu's character, and she has an all white kimono. I remember thinking that was really cool and amazing," she said, per Reuters.

Speaking further, she revealed how Wimbledon's look sat well with Wimbledon's all-white dress code rule and also a tribute to her heritage and culture.

"There's the tradition of it all and in my head when I think about that and I think about my culture, ​my heritage, which is Japanese and Asian, and then if I dive deeper ​into Japanese culture I think about the most iconic silhouette, which for me is the kimono," she said.

Later, she paid tribute to O-Ren Ishii’s character by quoting one of her lines on Instagram, writing, “Silly rabbit.”

Details about Osaka's Wimbledon all-white look

Osaka wowed the audience at the venue and fashion aficionados on social media with her outfit choice. As we all know, the court is her runway, and she makes sure to slay every time.

Created with Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi, the outfit featured intricate designs with cranes, volumes, and flowers, structured sleeves, and an oversized bow at the back. Cherry blossom details completed the look.