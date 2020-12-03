Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to spend Christmas at Windsor for the first time in 33 years

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip will not be celebrating Christmas this year at the Sandringham House for the first time in 33 years. This year the Royals will be spending their holidays at the Windsor house itself.



The spokesperson for Buckingham Palace announced the news and said, ''Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.''



Over the years, the couple has been celebrating the joyous day with their whole family at Sandringham. So far there is no update on whether any other family members will join the couple at Windsor.

Queen along with her husband is currently isolating at Windsor Castle. The royals used to celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle before moving to Sandringham in 1988.

The Royal Collection Trust also shared an inside look of Christmas decoration at the Windsor Castle featuring 20-foot Norwegian spruce with lights.