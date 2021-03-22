'Promising Young Woman', 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' and other big winners at Writers Guild Awards 2021

Carey Mulligan Photograph:( Twitter )
Due to WGA regulations, several of this year’s best-picture nominees at the Academy Awards weren’t nominated, including 'Nomadland,' 'Minari' and 'The Father.'
'Promising Young Woman' and 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' took the top movie screenplay prizes at the Writers Guild Awards 2021.
At the virtual ceremony, held on March 21, Sacha Baron Cohen accepted the best-adapted screenplay for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' which is nominated for a screenplay, Oscar. The comedy beat out 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom', 'News of the World,' 'One Night in Miami' and 'The White Tiger'.
Writer-director Emerald Fennell accepted the best original screenplay for 'Promising Young Woman,' which bagged the win over Aaron Sorkin’s 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' along with 'Sound of Metal,' 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and 'Palm Springs.'
The drama, starring Carey Mulligan, is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Screenplay and Best Picture categories.
AppleTV's 'Ted Lasso' topped the TV award winners, winning best comedy series and best new series. Netflix's 'The Crown' won best drama series. Here's is the list of all winners at the Writers Guild Awards.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Promising Young Woman, Written by Emerald Fennell; Focus Features
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen; Amazon Studios
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
The Dissident, Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel; Briarcliff Entertainment
DRAMA SERIES
The Crown, Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix
COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso, Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+
NEW SERIES
Ted Lasso, Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+
ORIGINAL LONG FORM
Mrs. America, Written by Tanya Barfield, Joshua Griffith, Sharon Hoffman, Boo Killebrew, Micah Schraft, April Shih, Dahvi Waller; FX Networks
ADAPTED LONG FORM
The Queen’s Gambit, Written by Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Based on the novel by Walter Tevis; Netflix
ORIGINAL & ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA
#FREERAYSHAWN, Written by Marc Maurino; Quibi
ANIMATION
“Xerox of a Xerox” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Nick Adams; Netflix
EPISODIC DRAMA
“Fire Pink” (Ozark), Written by Miki Johnson; Netflix
EPISODIC COMEDY
“The Great” (The Great), Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu
COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
Desus & Mero, Writers: Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Claire Friedman, Ziwe Fumudoh, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime
COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020,
Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; Showtime
COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
At Home With Amy Sedaris,
Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Cole Escola, Peter Grosz, Amy Sedaris; truTV
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Weakest Link,
Head Writer: Ann Slichter Writers: Chip Dornell, Paul Greenberg, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Mona Mira, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Chris Sturgeon, Grant Taylor; NBC
DAYTIME DRAMA
Days of Our Lives,
Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC
CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS
The Sleepover, Written by Sarah Rothschild; Netflix
DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS
“Agents of Chaos, Part II,” Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Films
DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS
“Opioids, Inc.” (Frontline), Written by Tom Jennings; PBS