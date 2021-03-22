'Promising Young Woman', 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' and other big winners at Writers Guild Awards 2021

'Promising Young Woman' and 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' took the top movie screenplay prizes at the Writers Guild Awards 2021.

At the virtual ceremony, held on March 21, Sacha Baron Cohen accepted the best-adapted screenplay for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' which is nominated for a screenplay, Oscar. The comedy beat out 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom', 'News of the World,' 'One Night in Miami' and 'The White Tiger'.

Writer-director Emerald Fennell accepted the best original screenplay for 'Promising Young Woman,' which bagged the win over Aaron Sorkin’s 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' along with 'Sound of Metal,' 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and 'Palm Springs.'

The drama, starring Carey Mulligan, is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Screenplay and Best Picture categories.

Due to WGA regulations, several of this year’s best-picture nominees at the Academy Awards weren’t nominated, including 'Nomadland,' 'Minari' and 'The Father.'

AppleTV's 'Ted Lasso' topped the TV award winners, winning best comedy series and best new series. Netflix's 'The Crown' won best drama series. Here's is the list of all winners at the Writers Guild Awards.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Promising Young Woman, Written by Emerald Fennell; Focus Features



ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen; Amazon Studios

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

The Dissident, Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel; Briarcliff Entertainment

DRAMA SERIES

The Crown, Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix

COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso, Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

NEW SERIES

Ted Lasso, Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

Mrs. America, Written by Tanya Barfield, Joshua Griffith, Sharon Hoffman, Boo Killebrew, Micah Schraft, April Shih, Dahvi Waller; FX Networks

ADAPTED LONG FORM

The Queen’s Gambit, Written by Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Based on the novel by Walter Tevis; Netflix

ORIGINAL & ADAPTED SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

#FREERAYSHAWN, Written by Marc Maurino; Quibi

ANIMATION

“Xerox of a Xerox” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Nick Adams; Netflix

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Fire Pink” (Ozark), Written by Miki Johnson; Netflix

EPISODIC COMEDY

“The Great” (The Great), Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Desus & Mero, Writers: Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Claire Friedman, Ziwe Fumudoh, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020,

Head Writers: Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; Showtime

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

At Home With Amy Sedaris,

Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Cole Escola, Peter Grosz, Amy Sedaris; truTV

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Weakest Link,

Head Writer: Ann Slichter Writers: Chip Dornell, Paul Greenberg, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Mona Mira, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Chris Sturgeon, Grant Taylor; NBC

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives,

Head Writer: Ron Carlivati Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

The Sleepover, Written by Sarah Rothschild; Netflix

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – CURRENT EVENTS

“Agents of Chaos, Part II,” Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Films

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT – OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

“Opioids, Inc.” (Frontline), Written by Tom Jennings; PBS