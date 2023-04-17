Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Sophie Turner; fans call them 'Queens'

The 'J-Sisters', Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner, reunited in London recently. The two actresses attended the Jonas Brothers concert in the UK on Friday. Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas and Sophie is married to Nick's elder brother Joe Jonas. The Jonas Brothers also consist of a third member - Kevin Jonas.



Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner look all things glam in the new picture which was shared by Priyanka and Nick's fan club. In the picture, Priyanka is seen wearing a colourful bodycon dress while Sophie is dressed in a yellow co-ord outfit. The girls look stunning as they strike a pose together.

Soon after the picture was shared on social media, their fans gushed over the photo. A fan wrote, "They look good!" Another fan wrote, "Jbros got lucky for sure in the wives department." One of the comments also read, "The Queens... Love them.."