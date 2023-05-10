Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her mornings with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra leads quite a balanced life – with her back-to-back projects that have earned her credibility as an actor and motherhood that keeps her busy on her off-days. Sharing glimpses of her time with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka can be seen enjoying her mornings.

Priyanka took to her Instagram to share a brand new picture of her baby daughter. In the photo, Priyanka’s daughter can be seen staring at something away from the camera as she stands on her parents’ bed.

In the picture, the city can be seen from their bedroom window. Malti is seen wearing a printed blue floral dress. She also wore silver and blue small earrings. Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned the post, “Perfect mornings...”

Priyanka has been sharing pictures and videos of Malti from their New York visit. Recently, the actress posted a clip of her daughter giggling while she took her for a walk in Central Park in New York. She wrote, "Love our walks in Central Park."

Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas welcomed Malti in January 2022. They issued a joint statement when Malti was born as they wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently featuring in the web series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. She was also seen in the film Love Again. She will next be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

