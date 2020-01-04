Priyanka Chopra shares adorable vacation pictures from New Year celebrations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared two adorable pictures from her New Year vacation where she can be seen on a beach and getting a lovingly kiss from husband Nick Jonas.



The actor-singer shared the pictures on Instagram. The twelve-member gang took a picturesque vacation and was seen flaunting their bond on a sandy beach.

Nick, bent on his knees, gave a peck on Priyanka's cheek while PeeCee giggled at his action. The pictures were captioned as, "Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives.."



The moment got captured as a beautiful picture and got loads of love from the actor's social media followers. On the work front, Priyanka has last seen in the 2019 biopic 'The Sky is Pink' where she portrays the sturdy mother of two.